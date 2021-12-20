Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust Secretary General Dr Shaukat Virk has said that the management of is working for the welfare of the country and its compatriots. Service to humanity is also considered worship. Tireless service to deserving and needy patients is one of our top priorities. Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust provides modern medical facilities to those who come for treatment. Our outdoor department benefits thousands of sick citizens from local and suburban areas daily. He was addressing an important high-level meeting chaired by him. Dr. Shaukat Virk further said that with the passage of time, we will continue to upgrade the various departments of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust. Mohsin Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan’s vision and mission is a beacon for his sincere team members. He said that Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust is indeed a charity for Mohsin Pakistan. All the departments of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust are in the hands of competent doctors. He said that Karachi tragedy made Pakistanis mourn. He said that the blast was a severe blow to the national conscience and its investigation was absolutely necessary. Officials and workers of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust share in the grief of the bereaved. He said that the loss of precious human lives due to the mysterious explosion underground is a big question mark.













