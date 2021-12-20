Sunny Masih wins 4th PGF Jinnah Development Golf title

LAHORE: The 4th Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Jinnah Development Golf Tournament brought sunlight, sunbeams and merriment for Sunny Masih of Lahore Gymkhana as he raised his golf playing skills to consummate heights to flourish and thrive in the vehemently fought out championship that concluded at the Royal Palm Golf Course here on Sunday. At the conclusion of the three rounds and 54 holes, Sunny found himself up against the ingenious and deft Muhammad Saeed of Pakistan Rangers as their scores for the 54 holes were identical. With three rounds daily scores of 73, 70 and 72, Sunny had an aggregate score of 215, one under par and Saeed with three rounds scores of 72, 74 and 69 was also placed at the aggregate of 215, gross. To decide the championship winner, these two faced each other in the sudden death play-off and as per decision of the tournament committee headed by Dr Ali Haider Khan they proceeded to the tee of 9th hole for determining the ultimate winner. And how steadily both played. In the first attempt both had pars and the activity was repeated and again the result was level. They were then asked to proceed to the 18th hole and for a third time they ended up equal. Cheered up rather loudly by supporters, the battle continued but in the fourth attempt it was the competent and masterly Sunny who did a splendid par while his adversary missed a four feet putt to end up with a bogey. And for Sunny that was a moment he had sought for over three years. So much impassioned and zealous effort and yet ultimate triumph evaded him. “I express gratitude to my parent club Lahore Gymkhana and to PGF for providing me an opportunity to enhance my golf career and bring financial relief to my family. Hopefully this breakthrough will usher in more successes on the golfing front,” he said. Others who did well were Nasir Masih at 217 and M Safdar and Syed Bilal Hussain Shah at 218. At conclusion of the tournament, prizes were awarded to the winners by Hammad Mirza, Administrator Royal Palm.













