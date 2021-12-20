Milik hat-trick gives Marseille win in French Cup

PARIS: Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik scored a hat-trick as Marseille came from behind to beat fifth-tier Cannet-Rocheville 4-1 in the last 64 of the French Cup on Sunday. Cannet-Rocheville took a surprise lead at the Velodrome but were reduced to 10 men before half-time as Milik levelled from the penalty spot. Milik struck again on 57 minutes and completed his treble in stoppage time after Luis Henrique added a third for Marseille, who were dumped out by fourth-division opponents in last season’s competition. Wissam Ben Yedder grabbed both goals as Monaco beat third-tier Red Star 2-0, while Lens defeated amateurs Stade Poitevin 1-0. Pascal Dupraz won his first game in charge of Ligue 1 strugglers Saint-Etienne, who edged past Lyon-La Duchere of the fourth tier 1-0. Bergerac Perigord, another club from the fourth division, knocked out top-flight Metz 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw. Paris Saint-Germain, who have lifted the cup six of the past seven years, take on fifth-tier Feignies Aulnoye later on Sunday. Lionel Messi has been rested for the game.













