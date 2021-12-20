African champions Algeria win Arab Cup

DOHA: Africa Cup of Nations holders Algeria won the Arab Cup on Saturday, beating Tunisia 2-0 after extra time in Qatar. Amir Sayoud put Algeria ahead on 99 minutes in front of 60,000 spectators at Al Bayt Stadium, with Yacine Brahimi sealing victory deep into stoppage time. Algeria will defend their Cup of Nations crown in Cameroon next month, having ended a 29-year wait for the trophy in 2019. The 16-team Arab Cup, organised by FIFA for the first time in the tournament’s history, was a dry run for the 2022 World Cup using six stadiums in Qatar. The hosts finished third after edging Egypt 5-4 on penalties earlier in the day following a goalless draw after 120 minutes.













