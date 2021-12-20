More anti-Muslim bias in India

The latest bit of state supported, if not sponsored, anti-Muslim bias in India comes in the Haryana region, more specifically the Delhi suburb of Gurgaon, where Hindu extremists have been protesting against Muslims offering Friday prayers in the open. The chief minister of Haryana himself put the cherry on the cake by saying that prayers in the region’s open spaces would not be tolerated. And now the area’s Muslims, who already do not have enough mosques to cater to their numbers on Fridays, when congregations are larger than usual, have one more thing to worry about

But this is clearly not about the open spaces that are being disputed. The main issue is the problem extremist Hindus have with the Muslim religion and they’ve done nothing to hide their hatred since their comrades won the 2014 election and rose to Delhi. Quite the opposite has happened actually since hardline Hindus have apparently taken it upon themselves to advance the Hindutva agenda on the streets of India. And they can rest assured that the state will not get in the way of their work; rather it would lend them a hand.

While what has been happening in India since 2014 has been talked about all over the world, it is a shame that the international community is still blinded by India’s large and lucrative market and continues to look the other way. In the last seven years the Indian government has tilted so heavily towards the extremist Hindutva right that its once vibrant civil society has been shocked into complete silence. Yet if this goes on much longer even India’s powerful and influential friends will not be able to keep its secular credentials from being questioned.

It will also not be long before less extremist Hindu voices from within India begin to gain strength and respond to BJP’s advances. Finally the Modi administration’s liking for Hindutva patrons like Madhavrao Golwalker and their teachings, which implies a very visible dislike for the likes of Nehru and Gandhi, has ignited more friction with the Congress party and its supporters than can be easily kept under wraps. Soon it will become clear that Modi and the BJP are not bad news for just Pakistan, but for just about everybody. *