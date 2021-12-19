Daily Times

Sunday, December 19, 2021


Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa drop sizzling ‘Dance Meri Rani’ teaser

Staff Report

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa are back with a bang!

The duo, that made fans dance to their epic number Naach Meri Raani in 2020, are creating a new version to their hit track.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, Nora shared first look from the peppy song, channelling a mermaid avatar.

“@gururandhawa and I are back to make you all dance away! Get ready to sizzle on #DanceMeriRani soon. Song releasing on 12:21 21/12. Stay Tuned!” captioned the dancer turned actor alongside her photo.

The couple, that also sparked romance rumours earlier this week, have now dropped a sizzling teaser from their new ballad.

“The TEASER Is OUT guys! Go check it out #Dancemerirani,” announced Nora on Saturday.

