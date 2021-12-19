Ayesha Omar’s dance at a wedding sparks fury

Actress Ayesha Omar has found herself in trouble after a video of her dancing at a wedding goes viral. Ayesha, who has slipped into a black sleeveless lehanga choli, danced to Munni Badnaam on a friend’s wedding. “So much fun this was. barely practiced our dance together with my mad mad work schedule. But managed even with a glass bangle piece stuck in my left foot anddddd Little bros didn’t drop me. Thank God,” commented Ayesha on her steps after Galaxy Lollywood shared her clip on their official Instagram page. The Bulbulay star’s fans however were quick to respond to her dance, deeming it unfit and exposing.













