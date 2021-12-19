Ever tried apple pakorras before?

Weird food combinations are a recent trend to take over Instagram, digital creators are going the extra mile to bring unique content for their followers while ruining some of the classic dishes. Some of these experiments do turn out well though, introducing viewers with new ideas to try, some are even bizarre to even think about, one of which is ‘apple pakodas.’

In this race of likes and shares and making the video viral, an Instagram influencer ‘whathowtry’ has gone a little too far with his experiments and tried to make an ‘apple pakoda’.

That’s right, Pakistanis’ favourite snack ‘pakodas’ is made with an apple. In the shared video clip, the vlogger dipped an entire apple in the batter to cover it completely, and then went on to deep fry it in hot oil. After frying it for a good while, took it out and gave it a try. ‘Yummy’ he exclaimed quickly, giving his endorsement to the recipe.

The shared video has gained more than 7,000 likes and divided reactions from the audience. Well, it doesn’t end here, other experiments by the creator include ‘orange pakoras’, ‘Oreo pakodas,’ ‘pickled Oreos’ and ‘avocado with chocolate’. Earlier, a video of the vlogger making milkshakes from toothpaste had gone viral.