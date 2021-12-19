Safdar emerges as leader in 4th PGF Jinnah Development Golf

LAHORE: After end of the second round of the three-round 4th Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Jinnah Development Tour Golf Tournament for second tier golf professionals, the competitive activity at Royal Palm Club Golf Course was full of twists and turns here on Saturday. The overnight leaders Azmat Khan and Minhaj Maqsood were completely derailed by unease and fretfulness and had to concede the top slot on the leaderboard to more resolute and unwavering competitor Muhammad Safdar of Gujranwala Golf Club. The runner-up slot was taken over by capable and technically cultivated Sunny Masih of Lahore Gymkhana. It was reassuring to see Safdar as the front-liner and this was a position that had evaded this meritorious one for a prolonged period. His second round score of gross 70 was attained through three birdies on holes 4, 8 and 12, regulation pars on 14 holes and just one bogey on the closing 18th hole. Overall his score for two rounds: aggregate of 142, two under par. The cut was placed yesterday and 59 participating competitors stand weeded out while 41 achieved the honour of qualifying for a tussle for ample prize money in the final 18 holes contest on Sunday (today). Muhammad Arif of Peshawar was at a two rounds aggregate score of 144 and seven others were grouped at the score of 146. These seven aspirants were Nasir Masih and Muhammad Saeed of Lahore Garrison, Syed Bilal Hussain Shah of Multan, Zeeshan Khan of Peshawar, Zulfiqar Ali of DHA Karachi, Muhammad Imran of Defence Raya and Aashir Masih of Lahore Gymkhana.













