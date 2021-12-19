Mbappe to be new face of Dior

PARIS: France football star Kylian Mbappe is to be the new face for Dior’s men’s fashion and perfumes, he announced on Twitter on Friday. “I am delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Maison Dior. Can’t wait to share our collaborations in men’s fashion and Sauvage fragrance,” he tweeted in English. The brand, a subsidiary of the LVMH group controlled by billionaire Bernard Arnault, entered into a two-year partnership with Mbappe’s club Paris Saint-Germain in early September to kit out the team. “The French world champion will lend his image to the creations by Kim Jones, Artistic Director for Dior men’s collections,” said Dior on its Twitter account. Mbappe joins a long line of footballers who have leant their support to luxury brands including Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Lionel Messi.













