Details of money allegedly laundered by Sharif family through frontmen surface

Startling details have come out of money allegedly laundered by the Sharif family by using bank accounts of employees working in several of their companies. According to the available information, an amount of Rs 16 billion was allegedly laundered through 28 bank accounts of 14 employees of the Sharif Group. Most of the employees on the list belong to the Ramzan Sugar Mills, owned by the Sharif family.

According to the available information, Malik Maqsood, a peon of Sharif Group CEO, had deposited a huge amount of Rs 3.74 billion in his bank account, though he would draw a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 only. Muhammad Aslam, a cashier at Ramzan Sugar Mills had deposited Rs 1.781 billion in his bank account, although his monthly salary was only Rs 10,000. Similarly, Azhar Abbas, a clerk at Ramzan Sugar Mills, deposited Rs 1.677 billion in his bank accounts. He would draw only Rs 9,000 as his monthly salary from the mills.

Ghulam Shabbir Qureshi, a store keeper at Ramzan Sugar Mills, had deposited a huge amount of Rs 1.545 billion in his bank accounts, though his monthly salary was only Rs 10,600. Khizar Hayat Nazar, an assistant at Ramzan Sugar Mills, had 1.425 billion in his bank accounts, while his salary was Rs 21,500 only. Gulzar Ahmed, a peon at Ramzan Sugar Mills, had deposited Rs 1.28 billion in his account, though he would draw only Rs 12,800 as his monthly salary. Iqrar Hussain, a clerk at Chiniot Power Ltd, had Rs 1.186 billion in his bank accounts. Interestingly, his monthly salary was only Rs 13,000.

M Anwar, an assistant at Ramzan Sugar Mills, deposited Rs 883 million in his bank accounts. M Yaseen, a godown clerk at Ramzan Sugar Mills, had Rs 715 million in his bank accounts. Toqeer ud Din Aslam, an employee of the Sharif Group, deposited Rs 480 million; Zafar Iqbal Anjum, an assistant at Ramzan Sugar Mills, deposited Rs 525 million; Tanvir ul Haq, a data entry operator at Ramzan Sugar Mills, had Rs 512 million in his accounts; Kashif Majeed, at IT clerk at Ramzan Sugar Mills, had an amount of Rs 362 million in his accounts; while Masroor Anwar, a cashier of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif, deposited a huge amount of Rs 231 million in his bank accounts, although he would draw Rs 5,800 only as his monthly salary.