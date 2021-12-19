World cannot afford an ‘unstable Afghanistan’

Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan & Pakistan (SRAP) Jasper Wieck and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa separately on Saturday to discuss the Afghanistan issue, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meetings, issues pertaining to bilateral interests and Afghanistan were discussed, as per the statements issued by the military’s media wing.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration and partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed, the ISPR statement said.

“The COAS said that Pakistan values Germany’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship,” it added.

The COAS added that the world cannot afford to have an “unstable Afghanistan” that is “prone to economic collapse”.

He stressed the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe and underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi, foreign minister of Indonesia, also called on General Bajwa.

The COAS said: “Pakistan values Indonesia’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship.”

“COAS stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channelling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe,” the statement added. He also underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan. Gen Bajwa emphasised that peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia, the ISPR said, adding that Gen Bajwa also reiterated that Pakistan wanted cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

The Indonesian FM appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play her part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the statement concluded.