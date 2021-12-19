Blast in Quetta leaves one dead, 10 injured

A person was killed and 10 others injured on Saturday in a blast that took place on the city’s Shahrah-e-Iqbal, the police said. The injured include women and a child, a private TV channel reported. The police said that cars and motorcycles on Shahrah-e-Iqbal were damaged as a result of the blast. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident, vowing that the government would ensure the best possible medical facilities for those injured. DIG Fida Hussain said explosive material was affixed on the motorcycle, and that the police and the bomb disposal squad were currently investigating the blast.













