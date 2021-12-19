KP all set to hold local govt polls today

Local government elections are set to take place today across 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Charsadda, Nowshehra, Mardan, and Peshawar, according to a private TV channel.

Voting will also be held in the districts of Khyber, Mohmand Agency, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, and DI Khan for the Mayor’s Council and the Chairman Tehsil Council. In addition, the chairman and members of the Village Council and Neighborhood Council will also be elected. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a total of 9,223 polling stations and 28,892 polling booths have been set up for the December 19 elections. In Peshawar, 860 polling stations have been designated as sensitive, 165 as most sensitive, and 224 as normal. There are a total of 12.66 million registered voters across the 17 districts, with 7. 015 million male voters and 5.653 million female voters.

According to the ECP, 37,752 candidates are running in the first phase of the polls for various categories.

Among these, 689 candidates are running for the city and tehsil council lead positions, while 19,282 candidates are running for nazim/general councillor positions in village and neighbourhood councils.

Additionally, 3,870 candidates are vying for women’s councillor seats, 7,513 for peasant councillor seats, 6,081 for youth councillor seats, 7,428 for farmers’ and labour seats, and 282 for minority council member seats. A total of 17 candidates are in the fray for the Peshawar City Council mayorship. These include Muhammad Rizwan Khan from the PTI, PPP’s Arbab Zarak Khan, ANP’s Sher Rehman, Bahrullah from Jamaat-e-Islami and Zubair Ali from JUI-F. Party names and symbols will be written on ballot papers and each voter will be given six different coloured ballot papers. There will be a grey ballot paper for the general seat of the Village, Neighborhood Council, said the ECP.