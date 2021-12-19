Paris cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks as Omicron spreads

Paris has cancelled planned fireworks as well as festivities on the Champs Elysees avenue on New Year’s Eve in line with new government rules to prevent the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, BFM TV reported. French Prime Minister Jean Castex said \ major public parties and fireworks would be banned on New Year’s Eve and recommended that people – even if vaccinated – take a Covid-19 self-test before getting together for year-end parties. Ukraine has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said.

The infected person recently returned to Ukraine from the United Arab Emirates, Lyashko said on Facebook. So far Ukraine has reported 3.6 million cases of Covid-19 and 92,929 deaths. Seven to 10 per cent of new confirmed coronavirus cases in France are suspected to be of the Omicron variant, Health Minister Olivier Veran has said. He said the rapid spread of the new variant was the main reason for the planned introduction of a new vaccination pass early next year, which will require that people show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and long-distance public transport, Reuters reported. Under the current health pass regulation, a recent negative Covid test is sufficient for entering public places.

Beijing city has said it is advising residents not to leave town during a major holiday season in early 2022, as part of efforts to limit coronavirus risks while the Winter Olympics Games are being held, reports Reuters.

China’s capital is keen “to ensure zero local infection, the successful hosting of the Winter Olympic Games and the Winter Paralympic Games, and that the public have joyful, peaceful and tranquil holidays,” it said in a statement.