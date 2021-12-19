Lessons from Gwadar Protest

The government would have noticed how quickly meaningful negotiations made the Gwadar protestors melt away and no doubt wished that it had done so sooner. Surely it understands better than anybody else that the Baloch people have been historically very badly let down by the state; so it needs to be that much more careful whenever they take to the streets. The last thing anybody needs is for them to feel left out of CPEC. Yet now that they have been assured that their rights would be protected and their fishing privileges would be protected, hopefully there will be no more problems going forward.

It is, however, very concerning how one religious/political party tried to hijack the struggle of the innocent people of Gwadar. If the people have genuine grievances, as indeed many communities in many countries do, then it is for the state to engage them and settle matters. No other entity, especially political parties with their own axes to grind, has any business interfering in such things. Therefore, there is also a need for the people of Gwadar, and also others who feel wronged or deprived, to understand who their real friends are.

It is also very important for the government to deliver on its promises. This particular administration has often displayed a tendency to abandon promises without much thought or remorse, so there will have to be an effective monitoring mechanism. If the rapid pace of development of Gwadar leaves behind its own people, and rewards others from outside, then these protests will explode on the streets once again. And, if things are allowed to descend to such levels, Gwadar will not be able to become the main flashpoint of CPEC and all of Pakistan will suffer as a result. *