Italian caught with one million child pornography files

Italian police Saturday arrested a 49-year-old man caught in possession of over one million photographs and videos depicting children in sexual acts with adults.

The man, a musician in the coastal city of Ancona in Italy’s Marche region, had been collecting the images for some 20 years, police said in a statement. “The man kept the files inside various hard disks, optical media, and a smartphone, where they were meticulously divided into different folders sorted by type of photo/video and age of the victims,” it said.

The musician had given lessons to minors, though there was no evidence of abuse, police said.