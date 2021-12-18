Major victory for Pakistan’s sustained diplomatic efforts on Kashmir issue

BEIJING: The Pakistan-sponsored resolution entitled “Universal Realization of the Right of the Peoples to Self-Determination” was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which is a major victory for Pakistan’s sustained diplomatic efforts on the Kashmir issue in recent years.

This resolution proposed by Pakistan was co-sponsored by 72 countries from all regions and adopted by consensus, which shows that the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination and freedom from Indian oppression and occupation has won the universal support of the international community. These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, special commentator of China Economic Net in a statement issued here on Saturday. Prof. Cheng emphasized that the adoption of a resolution is important, but its effective implementation is even more important.

Although this resolution will provide the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) a hope in their just struggle for self-determination and freedom from Indian oppression and occupation, the international community should now take concrete measures to force India to respect the dignity of the United Nations and the effectiveness of the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, he added. He said severe sanctions should be imposed on India, which want only tramples on UN resolutions and the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.