Maryam Nawaz look stunning at son’s reception

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has again stolen the limelight at her son Junaid Safdar’s much-awaited valima ceremony.

Maryam Nawaz looked stunning on the eve of her son Junaid Safdar’s valima who was seen wearing a Prussian blue dress on the occasion. A gold necklace studded with gemstone and diamonds was another feature of her dressing for the special day of her son’s life.

A selfie was shared on the Instagram page of makeup artist Sehrish, who had the “pleasure of dolling Maryam up.”

However, the event was organized at the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence, with guests strictly advised to bring their invitation cards along with them due to security measures, according to the family’s spokesperson.