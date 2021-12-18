Afghan FM to brief OIC moot on humanitarian situation in his country: Pak envoy

ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said Interim Afghan government’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi would brief the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Talking to APP at Islamabad International Air Port, he said the Afghan FM would shortly arrive to attend the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled to be held here on Sunday.

Terming the moot an ‘important meeting’, he said it would provide an opportunity to the delegates from around the world to know the on-ground situation in Afghanistan and find a solution.