Motorways reopen as fog disappears in Punjab

On Saturday, the plain areas in Punjab were engulfed in dense fog in early morning but later as the veil of fog started lifting, the administration reopened motorways for travelers, Daily Times reported.

However, the flight operation at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport was severely hit by the fog as the airport authorities called off 15 flights and 9 air voyages were facing delay.

Reportedly, Motorway M2 was opened after an improvement in visibility. The administration also cleared the Multan-Lahore M3, M4 and M5 for traffic.

The administration shut down motorways from Faizabad and Sumandari and M11 from Lahore to Sialkot following a reduction in visibility.

M5 from Jalalpur to Pirwala was engulfed in fog in the morning but as the fog lifted, all sections of the motorways were opened for traffic.

Lahore stays on top in worst AQ index

All hopes are dying down that the air quality of Lahore could become better anytime soon as the Punjab capital still stays on top in the most polluted cities of the world with its AQI level at 241.

According to the metrological forecast, the weather of the city would remain cold and dry. There is no chance of rain and wind will blow at 4 km/hr.

Smog also rules the roost in Bahawalpur, Multan and Gujranwala. Due to rising level of toxic pollutants hung in the air, citizens are suffering from different diseases of throat, eyes and skin.