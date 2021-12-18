15 flights called off, nine delayed at Lahore Airport

On Saturday morning, as many as 15 international and domestic flights were cancelled, time schedule of 10 flights was altered whereas nine other flights were facing delays as fog once again engulfed the runway of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, Daily Times reported.

The visibility on the Lahore Airport’s runaway has dropped to just 1,200 metres due to the presence of light fog in the area.

The flights which were cancelled included: Sharjah-bound PA-412, Dubai-bound PK-203, Skardu-bound PK-453, Gilgit-bound PK-609, Karachi-bound PK-303 and Muscat-bound PK-229.