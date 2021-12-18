ANP candidate for DI Khan mayorship murdered

On Saturday, a senior Awami National Party (ANP) leader and candidate for Dera Ismail Khan city mayorship was shot dead outside his house on Saturday, Daily Times reported.

Unknown gunmen riding a motorbike targeted Umar Khatab Shirani outside his residence in the Model Town area.

Umar Khatab was a candidate for DI Khan City mayorship in local body elections, first phase of which will be held on December 19 (Sunday).

Police have rushed to the crime scene and cordoned off the area while hunting for the attackers.

The murder has sparked a debate whether the election for the city mayorship will go ahead or will be cancelled.

Earlier, police and agencies had conducted an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Kalachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.

During the operation, most-wanted terrorist Commander Tahir Zaman alias Basit was killed. Security forces also recovered hand-grenades and weapons from his possession.