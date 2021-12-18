Is Zhalay the queen of TikTok?

Actress Zhalay Sarhadi has recently shared some funny Tiktok videos on her Instagram handle, that have gone viral. Zhalay Sarhadi, who has been quite active on her social media accounts, with thousands of followers, share hilarious reels and Tiktok videos from time to time for her fans. Her recent videos, mimicking funny scripts have gone viral within hours. Apart from her hilarious reels and Tiktok videos, Zhalay regularly shares her beautiful pictures as well, on her Instagram handle. Zhalay’s TikTok videos are well-liked by her followers, and they eagerly wait for her to upload fresh content. Her fans don’t fail to shower love and praises for the ‘Rang Laaga’ actor in comments on all her entertaining videos. She has worked in several hit projects including ‘Rang Laaga’ and a film called ‘Jalaibee’.













