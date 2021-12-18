Revitalization of SMEDA, SME Bank to achieve SME policy targets: Tarin

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Thursday said revitalization and strengthening of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Bank is essential to achieve the targets of SME policy. Shaukat Tarin while highlighting the vision of the Prime Minister to revitalize the SMEs for the economic and social development of Pakistan, said that the revitalization and strengthening of SMEDA and SME Bank are essential to achieve the targets of SME policy as SMEs are the backbone of our economy, said a press release issued. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin chaired a meeting on revitalizing SMEDA at the Finance Division. The Minister of Industries Khusro Bakhtiar said that the Ministry of Industries and production will move swiftly to propose necessary amendments in the SMEDA Ordinance 2002.













