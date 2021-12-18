OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 2021

OPPO hosted its annual INNO Day 2021 on 16th December in Pakistan. The event highlighted some of the many new innovations the leading tech brand is launching in the upcoming year including OPPO Air Glass and its self-developed NPU. This year’s annual event focused on the unveiling of OPPO’s latest revolutionary phone, OPPO Find N. This will be OPPO’s first-ever foldable flagship phone.

While the device will be initially available in China, the phone was met with unanimous acclaim by local tech enthusiasts, who got the chance to witness and experience the Find N at OPPO’s INNO Day in Lahore. This is the first time OPPO has exclusively brought their premium device in Pakistan at the same time as the global unveiling. A product presentation was shown to audience members which highlighted the key features, design, software and specifications followed by and interactive Q&A session and lunch. OPPO is renowned for its innovation and ever-evolving technology, and the upcoming OPPO Find N is no exception.

The OPPO Find N, isn’t like any other foldable phone in the world; it was immaculately designed after four years of research and 6 generations of prototypes until it matched OPPO’s standard. The OPPO Find N is going to be a game-changer in foldable phones of the future, given OPPO’s unprecedented technology and efforts to make this the best foldable experience with the Golden Ratio and Flexion hinge.

For the first time on a foldable phone, the OPPO Find N uses a 3D-curved design on both outer edges of the device to improve the hand feel and maintain a sleek look.

The OPPO Find N will be a fully functioning compact smartphone when folded and an intuitive and immersive landscape display when unfolded. The smartphone has a 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch outer display that offers the best foldable experience with no compromise on size or usability. With an 8.4:9 aspect ratio, the Find N will be the perfect phone for anyone looking for an immersive gaming, reading and streaming experience.

Together with a range of software features that take advantage of the folding display, FlexForm Mode on the OPPO Find N gives users the flexibility to adapt the device to a wide range of usage scenarios. OPPO’s custom 12-layer Serene Display offers excellent protection and durability and works with the Flexion Hinge for a smooth foldable experience.

Display-wise, the OPPO Find N has a 60pc larger visual area than a standard 6.5-inch display, which makes the user-experience unlike anything smartphone users have seen before. The foldable phone also allows seamless switching from full-frame to folded view, without interrupting the app usage.