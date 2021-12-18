OLX Mall, UBL join hands to facilitate customers with exclusive promotional offers, payment plans

OLX Mall, the E-commerce platform of OLX Pakistan announced a partnership with United Bank Limited, a leading bank in Pakistan. With the collaboration, UBL Visa powered, Debit and Credit Cardholders would be able to avail up to 15pc discounts on Home Appliances, Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops, TVs, and even home, lifestyle, and grocery products when they purchase from OLX Mall.

A mutually beneficial partnership – for UBL, this would serve as a means to capture the growing e-commerce industry by catering to the relevant audience; for OLX Pakistan, this would allow additional benefits for their customers. A formal signing ceremony was held at UBL Head Office in Karachi. In attendance were, Muhammad Anas – Head of Consumer Banking, Muhammad Usman Khan – Head of Cards & Amnah Rizvi – Assistant Manager Alliances from UBL team and Syed Salman Bukhari – Head of Partnership & Alliances, Adil Anver – Head of Commercials & Growth, and Muhammad Jawad Zeb – Senior Manager Marketing from OLX team. In addition to the promotional discounts, installment plans were also announced. UBL Credit Cardholders would be able to avail easy monthly installments at zero markup for up to 6 months on all products priced Rs. 10,000 and above. Adil Anver – Head of Commercials and Growth said; “We aim to provide the best user experience for our customers. OLX Mall is pleased to announce its partnership with UBL and are confident that this collaboration will benefit our customers by facilitating payment journeys for them.”