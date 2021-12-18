Bakhtyar invites Japanese automobile firms

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar has invited the Japanese auto companies to explore the potential of exporting auto parts to other countries from Pakistan. The minister said this during a meeting with Wada Mitsuhiro, newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, who called on him on Friday. The minister said that these incremental steps would revolutionise the automobile industry of the country by connecting it to global supply chain & distribution channels. He apprised the ambassador on Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy. He said that the new policy has started bearing fruit now and Pakistan’s existing economic environment provides an excellent opportunity for Japanese companies to invest in mobile phone manufacturing. The ambassador shed light on mutual cooperation between JICA and the Ministry of Industries and Production to enhance the export base and suggested a bilateral forum for issuance of certificates for international standards of export goods like auto parts, tyres, chemicals, IT & communications and enhancement of engineering development skills. During the meeting, both shared the key areas of cooperation in the industrial sector and the modernization of the local engineering industry. They discussed the business opportunities for Japanese automobiles companies under the framework of new automobile policy focusing on localisation and making the auto sector export-oriented.













