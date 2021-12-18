Pakistanis Googled ‘Squid Game’ the most in 2021

Google has published the list of top trending searches of different regions in 2021. The released list for Pakistan includes athletes, movies and television and top trending topics that Pakistanis have searched the most about over the time in 2021.

As compared to the year in search: 2020, this year’s search results have experienced some unique trends. Apart from the common interest of movies and TV, cricket seems to have taken over the nation as noticed from the list. The category of top trending searches has been ruled off by cricket.

Most of the top trending searches are from Pakistan’s cricket series with South Africa, West Indies and England, closely followed by the pointers of ICC T20 World Cup and Pakistan Super League.

The top searches for movies and TV shows this year exhibited a surprising yet unique trend, comprising of shows and movies from diversified genres and styles. The top position in the most searched movies and TV list has been secured by the acclaimed Netflix series ‘Squid Game’. The show has taken the internet by storm with its gripping content. Money Heist and Eternals follow Squid Game in top searches.

Apart from cricket taking the lead in the list of top trending searches, the most searched athletes list has also been dominated by cricketers of the country. Celebrated cricketer of Pakistan, Shoaib Malik managed to secure the top spot in this list, followed by batsmen Asif Ali and Fakhar Zaman, taking the second and third positions respectively in the top searched list.