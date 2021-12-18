Kareena showers love on Saif Ali Khan amid her quarantine

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor-Khan tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. The Good Newwz actress, who is self-isolating in her home, shared a glimpse of how her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan has maintained contact with her amid her diagnose with the virus.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the ‘Ki & Ka’ starlet shared a click of a terrace across the road where the ‘Cocktail’ actor, clad in red shirt and blue denims, seems to be sipping a hot beverage.

Kareena shared in the caption, “Ok so we are still… in love in the times of Corona era. Don’t forget guys!!! Its lurking…”

Kareena tested positive for the novel virus after attending an ‘intimate gathering’ at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house, as per Indian media reported.

Apart from Kareena, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Shanaya Kapoor have also tested positive in the days since.

Moreover, the Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the Jab We Met actress’ home after she tested positive.