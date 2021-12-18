Supermodel Mushk gets married to long-time beau Nadir Zia

Pakistani supermodel Mushk Kaleem got hitched to long-time beau Nadir Zia in an intimate Nikkah ceremony.

On Tuesday evening, Mushk Kaleem, model and entrepreneur, has tied the knot to her long-time beau, Nadir Zia in a ‘Nikk-endi’ ceremony. The couple had a close-knit Nikkah ceremony, followed by a grand mehndi event.

The lovely couple colour-coordinated their outfits in elegant whites for their intimate Nikkah ceremony. Bride opted for Pakistani designer, Maria B. to design her white Nikkah outfit, which she flaunted with that bridal glow.

For her grand mehndi celebrations, bride changed into an exquisite bright pink Lehnga Choli with intricate gold embellishments, crafted by the ace designer, Ali Zeeshan. Mushk in that ensemble looked stunning, ready to dance the night away.

On Wednesday, supermodel shared a picture from Nikkah event on her Instagram account and captioned it with hashtags ‘#youcantdancewithus #MNZ’.

Many actors and models including Ali Rehman Khan, Hania Aamir, Khoji, Fouzia Aman, and Jaweria Ali among others, attended the event to congratulate the new couple. Apart from modeling, Mushk is an entrepreneur and runs her brand of luxury scented candles. She also won the ‘Best Model Female’ title at ARY people’s choice awards earlier this year.