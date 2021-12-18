Govt has introduced largest-ever social protection program: PM

The government has introduced the largest ever poverty alleviation and social protection program in the country’s history, said Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing a review meeting on the ongoing welfare, social protection, poverty alleviation and basic health projects.

He said execution of the public welfare project was the government’s priority adding that Naya Pakistan Sehat Card was a unique health insurance facility which was unprecedented in the world.

The meeting was given a briefing on the health card and Ehsaas Rashan Program. It was told that starting from January next year, all of the families in Punjab would get free medical treatment facilities of up to Rs1 million a year by March.

Moreover, the participants were also apprised of progress on provision of subsidy to the low-income group under the Ehsaas Rashan Program.

The meeting was told that Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye, Langar Khana and Panagah projects were providing relief to the daily wagers, particularly during the winter season.

The meeting was also briefed on Kamyab Jawan Program, Naya Pakistan Housing and Sports Drive, besides discussing the upcoming local government elections in Punjab.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the ongoing welfare projects and instructed their completion within the stipulated time.

Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Shafqat Mahmood, Hammad Azhar and Khusro Bakhtiar, Senator Saifullah Niazi, MNA Amir Mahmood Kiani, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the heads of different regulatory authorities wherein he said the regulators had a pivotal role to play for the protection of the people’s rights.

He said the regulators had to protect public interests by ensuring effective monitoring and compliance of the legal and regulatory requirements.

The prime minister called for an effective role of the regulatory authorities to keep a check on cartels and mafias and directed all the regulators to ensure fairness and quality of services to develop their respective sectors.

The heads of all the regulatory authorities assured the prime minister to take effective measures for the capacity building of their respective authorities for better service delivery to the citizens. Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Rahmatullil Alamin Authority would provide guidance in the application of Seeratun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in practical lives besides seeking resolution of the issues. The prime minister, while chairing the maiden meeting of the international advisory board of the Authority, said the body would also acquaint the youth with the Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) so that they could implement it in their lives. He said the Authority would also point out and bridge the gap regarding the Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) in the society and suggest resolution of the issues through research. The meeting was briefed on the short and long-term strategy of the Authority, progress achieved so far, and inclusion of different aspects of Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) in the educational curriculum.