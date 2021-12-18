Pakistan values ties with EU nations: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar on Friday said that Pakistan valued its relations with European Union countries and earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests, the military said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief expressed these remarks during a meeting with Czech Republic Ambassador in Pakistan Tomas Smetanka at General Headquarter (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, the ISPR said, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and measures for collaboration in extending direly needed humanitarian assistance to Afghans were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with EU countries. “We earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.” The ISPR said that the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.