PCB and franchises agree on two additional picks for PSL 7

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board and all six Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have agreed that all teams may pick two additional players each in the Supplementary Category for the Pakistan Super League 2022 to be held from 27 January to 27 February. Although each side can select one foreign player each, the decision opens up opportunities for the local emerging cricketers to experience franchise cricket that will contribute in their grooming and development. Separately, this will also provide extra players to the teams, should they require for reasons beyond their control. The teams will pick additional players in the Replacement Player Draft, which is expected to take place through a virtual session on 7 January 2022. Karachi Kings will have the first option to pick the first additional player, followed by Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans and Peshawar. This order has been decided through a random draw. Using the reverse order format, the second picks will be as follows: Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.













