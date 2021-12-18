NCHR to conduct analysis of int’l treaties vis-a-vis domestic legislation

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday said that the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has planned to conduct analysis of international treaties vis-a-vis domestic legislation besides developing many other strategic plans.

The Minister said that after a long journey and numerous hurdles in the Commission have been selected eventually, adding that the new commission was very encouraging.

She was attending a launching ceremony event organized by NCHR to debate on its 100-day agenda.

According to the NCHR, the Parliamentarians, ambassadors, country heads of UN agencies and INGOS, representatives of civil society organizations and government officials attended the event which started with a minutes of silence for the victims of Army Public School. Bishop Samuel Robert Azraya also attended the event.

The event also featured mesmerizing literary performance by famous artist and director Sarmad Khosat who recites Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s poem “Aaj Kay Naam” as well as poetry from Kishwar Naheed, Syeda Ayesha Hassan and Zehra Nigah.

In her welcome remarks, Chairperson NCHR Rabiya Javeri Agha said that despite serious financial, human resource, capacity and regulatory constraints, the Commission is all set to begin the challenging journey and looks forward to collaborating with stakeholders for protection of human rights in the country.

“It is with great pride and honor that I would like to inform you of the launching of NCHR after a gap of two years. We are working with the guiding principles of inclusive leadership, empowerment of regional offices and fearlessly protecting human rights in Pakistan.”

The Chairperson said that for the first 100 days, the Commission’s priority would be to commence the disposal of more than 1734 pending complaints, review human rights legislation, draft human rights policy briefs and initiate work on independent reports and human rights research papers.

Ambassador EU Delegation in Pakistan Androulla said that she is delighted to be at the re-launch of NCHR. “The tasks ahead are huge and I wish the Chairperson and her members success. I am sure NCHR is in very safe and capable hands,” she said, adding that the EU has stressed on the importance of human rights commissions and believes that it is essential to ensure protection of human rights in a country.

Senator Walid Iqbal extended best wishes to the institution in carrying out its broad and over-arching mandate of promotion, protection and fulfillment of human rights as provided by the constitution of Pakistan and international treaties.