Karachi reports second case of Omicron variant

A second case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been reported from Karachi, a private TV channel reported citing sources within the Sindh Health Department.

The 35-year-old infected individual travelled to Karachi from Britain and first tested positive for coronavirus in random checking.

The Omicron infection was confirmed in the affected person later through genome sequencing.

In a strange twist of events, however, the report said that the infected person escaped from the quarantine centre after being shifted to a private hotel on Shahrae Faisal from the airport.

The home department, police and relevant deputy commissioner are responsible for providing security at the quarantine centres, the source said, adding that another 19 people are currently quarantined at the hotel, but the authorities concerned haven’t provided security as yet.

They said that 38 people have managed to flee quarantine due to the absence of security. Five out of the 19 people have to undergo genome sequencing, they added.Pakistan has restricted travel to and from countries falling under Category C and those affected by the Omicron outbreak. However, Britain doesn’t fall under Category C.