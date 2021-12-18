Sarwar wants quota of general seats for women increased to 10%

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar while proposing to increase the quota of general seats from five percent to 10 percent for women contesting general elections said that democracy and parliament will be strengthened if more women will contest elections.

The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is working to ensure the protection, development and prosperity of women. Islam gives equal rights and respect to women. Islam strictly forbids gender discrimination against women. He was addressing an event on women empowerment organized by the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) at Governor House Lahore on Friday. Chairperson NCSW Nilofar Bakhtiar, US Counsel General , William K Makaneole, Chairperson Women protection Authority Fatima Chidhar, MNA Sadaqat Abbasi, MPAs Ahsan Chaudhry, Uzma Kardar, PTI central member Shiekh Qaiser Ayub and others were also present on the occasion.

Governor Sarwar while expressing his commitment to ensure equal rights and opportunities for women, said that we are all guided by our religion Islam, teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and basic principles laid by our religion Islam that stresses on the rights of women. He added, our women are proving themselves in every field, adding that women are excelling in their respective fields at national and international level. He said that it is necessary to provide equal opportunities and conducive environment to women, adding that the present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is utilizing all resources for women empowerment.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistani women are proving their mettle in every sphere of life. The message of Islam is the message of humanity for all irrespective of race and color. Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving to build a state on the pattern of Madinah. He stressed that the protection of women’s rights is essential to make the society progressive. Islam gives equal rights and respect to women. Islam strictly forbids to discriminate against women.

Governor Sarwar said that Islam teaches respect, dignity and protection of women. He said, gone are the days when women were forcibly silenced, more legislation on women’s rights and pre-existing laws had to be strictly enforced. He said that the perpetrators of rape were no less terrorists they should be dealt with iron hands as per law.