Police arrest 33 more suspects in Silakot lynching case

Sialkot police on Friday claimed to have arrested 33 more primary suspects involved in the lynching of 49-year-old Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara in the city, a private TV channel reported.

A mob comprising hundreds of protesters, including the employees of the factory Kumara was the manager of, had tortured him to death on December 3 and later burnt his body. The brutal killing drew widespread condemnation from political circles and human rights bodies.

A first information report was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer ArmaghanMaqt under sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Investigator Tariq Mahmood, in a statement, said the 33 suspects would be presented in the anti-terrorism court Gujranwala. He said the remand of 52 suspects had already been obtained from the court. As many as 85 suspects have been arrested in connection with the case so far, he added. Later, the suspects were produced before the anti-terrorism court amid tight security. The judge granted police a 17-day physical remand of the suspects. The suspects will be produced before the court again on January 3, 2022.

The incident saw widespread outrage and condemnation across Pakistan with politicians, scholars and civil society members calling for swift punishment to be meted out to the perpetrators. Reacting to the “horrific vigilante attack”, Prime Minister Imran Khan had termed it a day of shame for Pakistan. “I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress,” he had tweeted.

Kumara’s remains were repatriated to Sri Lanka on Dec 6 and a condolence reference was held for him a day later at the Prime Minister’s House. The political and military leadership subsequently decided the government would pursue a “comprehensive strategy” to stamp out religious extremism and vigilantism in the incident’s wake.