87 Hindu yatrees reach Pakistan from India

Around 87 Hindu yatrees reached Pakistan from India through Wagha border crossing here on Friday to perform their religious rituals at Katas Raj temples. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Additional Secretary (Shrines) Rana Shahid and local Hindu leaders received them warmly. Talking to the media persons at Wagha border crossing, group leader Sanjeev Kumar said that Hindu yatrees come to Pakistan every year for performing their religious rituals at Katas Raj temples. He said Pakistan is a minority friendly country and Pakistan and India have similar culture. He said the Pakistan government and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) had made the best arrangements for yatrees. Board Secretary Rana Shahid said that on the directions of ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed, all arrangements including security and accomodation had been completed. Deputy Secretary General Syed Faraz Abbas said the Hindu yatrees would stay in Lahore on Friday night and leave for Katas Raj temples by buses on Saturday. The central ceremony would be held at Katas Raj temples on Sunday, Dec 19 in which different political and religious leaders would take part. The yatrees would return to India on Dec 23 after completing the tour.













