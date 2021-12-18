Nong Rong, Zaidi discuss CPEC energy, Gwadar development projects

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday discussed the CPEC energy projects and Gwadar development in a meeting held at Maritime Ministry. In meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interests of Pakistan and China with the Ambassador Nong Rong.

The projects including Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone (KCCDZ), Solar Panel Installation at Gwadar, the completion of EastBay Expressway and functioning of Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute at Gwadar were under discussion. Both Minister and Ambassador agreed upon expediting the work on these projects to get the maximum benefits for both the countries, said a press release here. Minister underscored that people of Gwadar would get immense benefits from these projects including huge employment opportunities, quality roads, housing, healthcare as well as educational facilities.