Traders demand metro service from Rawat to Islamabad

General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Traders Wing Islamabad Waqar Zafar Bakhtawarihas said that traffic and parking issues in Islamabad have left the citizens in pain. Businesses are slowly coming to a standstill and need to move forward on an emergency basis. Bakhtawari said that the metro service from the airport to Islamabad has been built for years and its service should be started immediately. The traffic congestion from Rawat to Islamabad should be solved immediately by constructing a new metro service. He further said that new parking areas and parking plazas should be set up in all the centers of Islamabad. The government should immediately focus on this.













