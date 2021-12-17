Niger’s deputy FM arrives to join special OIC moot

ISLAMABAD: Niger’s Deputy Foreign Minister Youssouf Elmouctar arrived here on Friday to join the special session of OIC to avert the imminent humanitarian crises and economic collapse of Afghanistan.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the guest and his entourage, at the red carpet rolled out in their honour. So far over 90 delegates have been arrived to attend the 17th session of the Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), being held in Islamabad on December 19.

Pakistan authorities have made special arrangements to welcome the dignitaries of OIC member states at Islamabad International Airport. According to the United Nations and other international aid agencies Afghanistan was on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe, as the country heavily dependent on foreign assistance.