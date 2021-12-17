Population control campaign; Punjab govt hires 1400 Ulema for awareness

The Punjab government has hired services of 1,400 Ulema for the awareness campaign to stop the heavily growing population in the province.

Minister for Population Welfare Muhammad Hashim Dogar highlighted the issue of population in the Punjab assembly session, Friday. He said that no previous government has taken serious steps to reduce the population rate in the province. The minister said that if the population continues to grow at the same rate then in 2047 the population of Punjab will be reached 250 million and the population of Pakistan will be 500 million.

The PTI member Ayesha Iqbal said that the population growth issue should be taken seriously.