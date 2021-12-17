Punjab govt announces winter vacations from Dec 23

LAHORE: The Punjab government Friday announced winter vacations for public and private schools across the province from December 23 to January 6.

Punjab Education Minister Dr. Murad Raas also tweeted the notification on his Twitter account.

“All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to remain closed for winter vacation starting December 23rd, 2021 to January 6th, 2022. Please get vaccinated and follow SOPs issued by the government,” he wrote.

ANNOUNCEMENT

All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to remain closed for winter vacation starting December 23rd, 2021 to January 6th, 2022. Please get vaccinated and follow SOPs issued by the government. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) December 17, 2021

The education minister also advised the masses to get vaccinated and follow government-mandated standard operating procedures (SOPs), as the new coronavirus variant Omicron has also emerged in Pakistan.

Earlier today, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered closure of schools from December 23 to January 4 nullifying National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) decision to hold winter vacations in educational institutions from last week of January 2022. However, the Punjab government has decided to shut the schools from Dec 23 allowing two more educational days in the week.