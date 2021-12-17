Winter vacations in educational institutes to be started from 3 January, says NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has taken the final decision for winter vacations in educational institutions.

The vacations will commence from January 3, 2022 (except in areas affected by extreme weather conditions or fog).

The decision was taken at the NCOC meeting chaired by Asad Umar on Friday.

Federal Minister Education Mr Shafqat Mehmood, SAPM Health Dr Faisal Sultan and all other stakeholders were in attendance.

The huddle was aimed at reviewing the rescheduling of winter vacations of educational institutes.

The decision has been taken to maximize vaccine uptake amongst students in educational institutions, which can be best achieved when schools are open.

However, millions of students remain unvaccinated, and data suggest that children may be susceptible to infection. Parents are urged to get their children vaccinated at the earliest to protect them and those around them.