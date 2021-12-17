90 foreign delegates arrived in Islamabad for OIC-CFM; says FM

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said at least 90 foreign delegates have arrived here to deliberate and find a way out of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

After reviewing arrangements for visiting dignitaries at the Islamabad International Airport, FM asked the officials to ensure maximum facilitation to the guests, who are here to participate in the 17th session of the Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), being held in Islamabad on December 19.

The Foreign Minister was accompanied by Aftab Ahmed Khokhar, head of the reception committee and Ambassador of Pakistan to Austria.

“It would be a wonderful event, he said and hoped that the arriving delegates during their stay would enjoy the pleasant weather of the federal capital,” Qureshi said.

To a query, he said the arrival of president Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser would open doors for humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

“There was a need to put in place an institutional mechanism for providing direct and timely assistance to the people of the war-torn country,” he added.

He expressed his gratitude to the OIC secretariat on behalf of his government for extending all possible cooperation for holding the moot.

He said he had a meeting with OIC Secretary-General and assured him of full cooperation by the foreign office on the eve of the regular session of the cooperation expected to be convened in March 2022.