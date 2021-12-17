Model Mushk Kaleem tied knot to beau Nadir

Model Mushk Kaleem and Nadir Zia tied the knot last night in a close-knit ceremony in Karachi.

Mushk shared pictures on her Instagram handle from her wedding day. On her big day, she can be seen wearing a white dress with tea pink garlands.

On her Mehndi day, she wore a shocking pink lehenga choli by Ali Xeeshan for the night as she dance her heart out on the stage while the groom wore a plain off white kurta shalwar.

Last month, the model announced that she was set to tie the knot and uploaded an adorable photo with her fiance, captioning it, “Should we tell them?”

Many of the model’s celebrity friends attended the ceremonies and sent warm wishes to the happy couple’s way.