Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad for OIC special moot on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, a delegation from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) arrived here early to attend the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), being held in the capital on December 19.

The delegation was comprised of Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud al-Kabir, head of the Afghan affairs department in Saudi Arabia, and Prince Jiluwi bin Turki, head of the PP department.

Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the guests, as the host country rolled out a red carpet in honour of the dignitaries.