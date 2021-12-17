Latest technology vital to achieving prosperity: president

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said the adoption of latest technology and gearing up for the fourth industrial revolution was the best pathway for Pakistan to achieve prosperity.

Addressing the seventh International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering (ICASE) here at the Institute of Science and Technology, he said being the fifth largest human resource in the world, it was important for Pakistan to increase its technological footprint.

The event, organised by the National Centre for GIS (Geographic Information Science) and Space Applications was joined by foreign and local scientists to discuss several topics including aeronautics, space sciences, material science and engineering, avionics, remote sensing and geo-informatics.

President Alvi said the study of space, galaxies and various other astronomical phenomena was a centuries-old endeavour that had been intertwined with the development of human societies.

He said resistance to new technologies hampered the journey of development and stressed the need for scientific research in cutting-edge space sciences to match challenges of the contemporary world.

He mentioned the utility of space sciences in everyday life and added that improving technical and professional capacity in climate change could help manage the adverse impact for Pakistan as it is one of the most vulnerable countries.

Also, he said, areas including food security, agriculture, crop patterns, and environment could also benefit from research in space science and geo-informatics.

Dr Alvi said the past century had been host to many technological advancements resulting in a gradual progression towards the betterment of society.

He emphasised on strengthening scientific and theoretical foundations to create professionals with the thorough capability of applying knowledge for research, analysis, and design.

He expressed confidence that IST would equip its students with specialised education in the fields of engineering and space science to address emerging national and global issues in these fields.

IST Vice Chancellor Rehan Abdul Baqi said space sciences had become a field of paramount importance the world over and Pakistan was no exception.

Since 2002, he said, IST had been working on fostering intellectual and economic vitality through teaching, research, and outreach in the field of space science and technology with a view to improve the quality of life.

ICASE Secretary Dr Najam Abbas Naqvi said the aim of the institute was to provide outstanding quality education to diverse groups of national and international students.