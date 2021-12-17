COVID-19: Pakistan records 14 deaths, 277 new cases in last 24 hours

On Friday, according to the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 14 coronavirus deaths and 277 new cases in the last 24 hours (Thursday).

After adding the fresh cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,290,491. However, the overall death toll surged 28,863.

Moreover, a total of 41,927 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 277 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.66 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 718.

Statistics 17 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,927

Positive Cases: 277

Positivity %: 0.66%

Deaths : 14

Patients on Critical Care: 718 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 17, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 243 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,252,157.

As of Friday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 9,471.

Furthermore, a total of 478,717 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 444,074 in Punjab, 180,887 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,215 in Islamabad, 33,540 in Balochistan, 34,630 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,428 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.